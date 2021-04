Die neue SHSG Campus App im Test

Interview mit Ali Jouini (Vizepräsident SHSG und Verantwortlicher für IT) über die Idee, eine App zu erschaffen, Schwierigkeiten bei der Entwicklung und seine Gefühlslage kurz vor dem Release

When was the idea of the SHSG Campus App born?

I started to think about projects we could develop back in March, last year, right after our election with Mertcem. One thing that I thought was always missing in HSG was a Campus App. A place where you could find all important information easily. Most other universities already have one and I thought it was a pity that we did not have one.

What was the biggest difficulty to overcome in the process of creating the app?

I would say that there were two. First, it was the organizational resistance that I faced initially as the previous boards had somehow explored the idea and decided that it was unnecessary to develop such a project. Therefore, I had to start everything from scratch and talk with the IT Department in order to push the project forward.

Second, I needed the resource to develop the project. As my knowledge in IT is not advanced to the point that I would be capable of building the App myself, I needed to find someone who was competent enough to do it.

What is your favorite feature of the app?

I think that I really enjoy the club feature. This is something that I felt was really missing at HSG, especially as “Vereinskoordinator”. Now to have the opportunity to find any clubs in just a few clicks is really amazing. Besides that, being able to follow any club news and events without having to follow them on social media is really a game changer in my opinion. I hope this will bring the club landscape to the next step, here at HSG.

What are your feelings now that the app finally will be released very soon?

I am really curious to see the reactions and also relieved that we managed to do this project. I hope that I was able to show that with motivation and dedication, anything is possible and that working at the SHSG is full of opportunities. The workload was tremendous but rewarding and to see it coming to an “end” is really enjoyable. However, I have to say that now things are just about to start and it is actually only the beginning of this initiative.